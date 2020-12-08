Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they want to speak to, following a sexual assault in an Old Street nightclub.
A woman was on the dance floor of the club when she was sexually assaulted by a man during the early hours of Sunday January 5.
She reported the incident to police later that day, and continues to be supported by specialist officers according to Scotland Yard.
After exhausting all other reasonable lines of enquiry, detectives have released the CCTV image of a man they believe can assist with their enquiries, who they would like to identify and speak to.
Anyone who recognises the man or who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD4117/05JAN20.
You may also want to watch:
Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- 2 ‘Homelessness isn’t a crime’: Islington Council refuses to comply with government’s new immigration deportation rule
- 3 Album review: Kelly Jones - Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day
- 4 Islington drug dealer handed three years after police uncover Class A ‘haul’
- 5 Protesters reimagine first ever gay rights demonstration to celebrate 50th anniversary
- 6 UK’s first vegan butcher launches in Islington
- 7 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
- 8 Islington farmers' market supporting independent businesses
- 9 Clerkenwell Parochial School - where Charles Dickens used to read his work ‘for a penny’ - could close after 300 years
- 10 Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir