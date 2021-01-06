Man left partially blind after Islington robbery

Published: 9:32 AM January 6, 2021

Robbers left a man partially blind in Islington at the end of last year.

On December 29 at about 6.55pm, Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service staff were called to Canonbury Road to reports that a man had been assaulted.

A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with life-changing facial injuries.

The victim is reported to have been walking along Canonbury Road when he was approached by two men, one of whom stole his bag and beat him with a baton-style weapon.

Police describe the man as Black, skinny, in his late teens, around five foot seven inches with spiky hair. He was wearing a black top and black and white tracksuit bottoms.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Faisal Issaouni, of the Central North Basic Command Unit, said: "This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a man who has been left with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

"We're reviewing CCTV from the area and have spoken to a number of witnesses as we try to track down the man responsible."

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with reference CAD 5318/29Dec.