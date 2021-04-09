Can you help identify this man?

Published: 7:57 AM April 9, 2021

Police would like to identify this man. - Credit: MET POLICE

Police want to identify a man following a report of indecent behaviour aboard a Route 341 bus.

A 16-year-old girl was travelling on the bus towards Waterloo in the Essex Road area of Islington at about 9.20pm on Wednesday February 10.

During the journey, she noticed a male passenger sitting nearby committing an indecent act.

The man is large with very short patchy hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a green jacket and trousers; he was not wearing shoes.

Anyone who has information that could assist in identifying the man pictured should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 6783/10Feb.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website where you will not be asked for your name and your IP address will not be noted.