Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported

Georgina McCartney

Published: 11:00 AM October 29, 2021
A Met Police van

A Met Police van - Credit: André Langlois

Police are investigating an alleged rape in Finsbury Park earlier this month. 

The Met received a report of an attack on Thursday, October 14.

A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers. No arrests have been made.” 

It is understood the assault happened in the early hours of the morning. 

In June police appealed for witnesses after a man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Finsbury Park. That attack was reported to have happened near Manor House Gate at about 1.30am on Wednesday, June 23. 

Finsbury Park falls is within Harringay ward in Haringey Borough. According to the Met, violence and sexual offences were the most commonly committed crimes in the ward in September.

