Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported
Georgina McCartney
- Credit: André Langlois
Police are investigating an alleged rape in Finsbury Park earlier this month.
The Met received a report of an attack on Thursday, October 14.
A police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman aged in her 20s, is being supported by specialist officers. No arrests have been made.”
It is understood the assault happened in the early hours of the morning.
In June police appealed for witnesses after a man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Finsbury Park. That attack was reported to have happened near Manor House Gate at about 1.30am on Wednesday, June 23.
You may also want to watch:
Finsbury Park falls is within Harringay ward in Haringey Borough. According to the Met, violence and sexual offences were the most commonly committed crimes in the ward in September.
Most Read
- 1 Overground suspended in Hackney and Islington
- 2 Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks
- 3 Why Angel station was closed yesterday
- 4 Green Lanes gang members guilty of killing which sparked tit-for-tat shooting
- 5 Five things to do in Hackney and Islington this Halloween weekend
- 6 Even better than the real thing? Tribute bands to see in north London before 2022
- 7 'You can see where their priorities are': Islington reacts to the Budget
- 8 Academic Mine Conkbayir launches book alongside husband Paul Whitehouse
- 9 Former election candidate convicted of having a knife in public
- 10 Five very different comedy nights to try in north London