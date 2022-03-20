News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Sabita Thanwani

André Langlois

Published: 3:32 PM March 20, 2022
Updated: 3:46 PM March 20, 2022
Sabita Thanwani

Sabita Thanwani - Credit: Met Police

Police investigating the killing of a student in Clerkenwell have arrested a man on suspicion or murder.

On Saturday, an investigation was launched into the death of Sabita Thanwani, 19, a student at City, University of London, who lived at at Arbour House in Sebastian Street.

Detectives appealed for information to locate Maher Maaroufe and on Sunday afternoon the 22-year-old was taken into custody in the Clerkenwell area.

The Met said he was arrested on suspicion of murder and assault on police.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who leads the investigation, said: “I would like to thank everyone for publicising and sharing our appeal to trace Maaroufe.

“Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our deepest condolences are with them.

“I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time for them as they come to terms with Sabita’s murder.”

