Sarah Everard: How safe do women feel in London?
The heartbreaking disappearance of Sarah Everard in south London has reignited the debate around women's safety.
The 33-year-old was last seen in Clapham on March 3 at around 9pm.
A serving Met Police officer has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and the Met Police said on Wednesday night that human remains had been found in Kent in the search for her.
The Met Police has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over details in connection with the case.
Her family released a statement: "Sarah was bright and beautiful - a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour.
“She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."
It has seen women share times when they have felt uncomfortable walking alone or taken measures to protect themselves while out.
It has also seen men ask what they can do to help women feel safer.
We are encouraging women across north and east London to speak out about just how secure they feel in the region.