Second man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:31 PM August 5, 2021   
Taylor Cox

Taylor Cox, 19, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Islington. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Taylor Cox in Islington have charged a second man with murder.

Robel Michael, 20, of no fixed address was arrested yesterday (August 4), and subsequently charged with murder. 

He was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court today (August 5).

Taylor, who was 19 and lived in Barnet, was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on June 8.

Jaden McGibbon, 20, of Warltersville Road, Islington, was charged with murder on June 13, and appeared at the Old Bailey three days later.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on September 1.

Taylor's father Dave spoke of the family's heartbreak in June.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Op Trewen CAD 5570/08JUN21.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

