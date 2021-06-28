Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington
Detectives investigating the murder of 15-year-old Romario Opia in Islington have charged a second teenager.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on Thursday (June 24).
He had been arrested on suspicion of murder in January and released on bail.
He appeared in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 25), and is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (June 29).
Romario was stabbed in Holland Walk, on the Elthorne Estate in Archway, at about 5.30pm on January 25.
Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on January 28 and charged with murder the next day.
A murder trial is due to start at the Old Bailey on July 19.
