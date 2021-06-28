News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:19 PM June 28, 2021   
Community vigil for Romario Opia on Holland Walk 01.02.21.

Community vigil for knife crime Romario Opia in Holland Walk 01.02.21. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Detectives investigating the murder of 15-year-old Romario Opia in Islington have charged a second teenager.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with murder on Thursday (June 24). 

He had been arrested on suspicion of murder in January and released on bail.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday (June 25), and is due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow (June 29).

Romario was stabbed in Holland Walk, on the Elthorne Estate in Archway, at about 5.30pm on January 25.

Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short while later.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on January 28 and charged with murder the next day.

You may also want to watch:

A murder trial is due to start at the Old Bailey on July 19.

Most Read

  1. 1 Upper Street flat attack: Man, 58, stabbed in neck and back  
  2. 2 Finsbury Park sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
  3. 3 Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington
  1. 4 Launch date for Gordon Ramsay's Upper Street burger chain
  2. 5 Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?
  3. 6 Letters: Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme
  4. 7 Councillor denies victim blaming after Finsbury Park rape report
  5. 8 Arsenal offers behind scenes tour of Emirates Stadium at Covid jab pop-up
  6. 9 Significant tube disruptions next weekend and other travel news
  7. 10 Taylor Cox 'wanted to play pro football until he was stabbed two years ago'
Knife Crime
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Martin Whelan, landlord of the Tollington Arms in Hornsey Road, Holloway, with Akhil Vyas of the  Arsenal Supporters Trust

Arsenal pub Tollington Arms listed 'to prevent it being turned into flats'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
People pass a COVID-19 test centre sign at a walk-through testing centre. Picture: Andrew Milligan/

Coronavirus

Hackney and Islington see another rise in Covid-19 cases

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
A men at work road sign next to a traffic jam in central London

Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Islington and Hackney

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A CCTV image of a man police want to speak to "as a matter of urgency", after a man exposed himself on a bus in Islington

Police search for man who exposed himself on Islington 393 bus

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon