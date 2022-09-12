Uninsured driver admits causing death of Uber passenger
A motorist has admitted causing the death of an Uber passenger by dangerous driving.
Steven Boochoon, 25, was driving a car in Hornsey Rise, Islington, when he crashed into the private hire vehicle.
Hairdresser Franca Grossi, 52, was in the back seat of the Uber and killed.
On Monday, Boochoon, from Hornsey, pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving on August 13.
During a hearing at the Old Bailey, he also admitted causing Ms Grossi’s death while disqualified and uninsured.
The defendant entered his pleas by video link from custody at Pentonville prison.
He was remanded into custody to be sentenced on November 18.
Judge Angela Rafferty ordered a pre-sentence report.
She warned Boochoon the offences are “very serious” and that a jail sentence is certain.