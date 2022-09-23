News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Police search for owners after 44 stolen bicycles recovered

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 7:56 AM September 23, 2022
One of 45 stolen bicycles recovered by Hertfordshire Constabulary

One of 45 stolen bicycles recovered by Hertfordshire Constabulary - Credit: Herts Constabulary

Police are looking for the owners of 44 bicycles discovered in the course of an investigation into a theft in Islington. 

Hertfordshire Constabulary has published photographs of the recovered vehicles. 

The force said the victim of the theft in Islington traced his bike’s location thanks to a security tracking device. 

It was in Harriet Way, Bushey, and when officers went to the property,  they discovered a further 44 bicycles.

A 53-year-old man from Bushey was arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

One of 45 stolen bicycles recovered by Hertfordshire Constabulary

One of 45 stolen bicycles recovered by Hertfordshire Constabulary - Credit: Herts Constabulary

Investigator Kay Leverton said: “We are releasing the images of these bikes that were recovered as we suspect they may also have been stolen and are hoping to reunite them with their rightful owners.

"If you think one of the bikes may belong to you, or if you have any further information you think may assist with our investigation, please get in contact with me via email.”

See all the pictures at www.herts.police.uk/news/hertfordshire/2022/september/do-you-recognise-these-bikes-that-were-recovered-in-bushey/

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver jailed for 12 years for mowing down two men on bike in ‘targeted’ attack
  2. 2 Police search for owners after 44 stolen bicycles recovered
  3. 3 Six arrests now in Highbury Fields murder investigation
  1. 4 'Our deepest thanks to our customers': Upper Street pub closes down
  2. 5 Man left fighting for his life after Islington double shooting 
  3. 6 Taylor Cox murder trial: ‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway, court told
  4. 7 TK Maxx recalls products amid strangulation fears
  5. 8 Watchdog tells Met Police to make urgent improvements
  6. 9 Water bosses defend progress following Islington floods
  7. 10 £20,000 reward offered for help finding missing woman’s remains

Contact kay.leverton@herts.police.uk. The thefts have reference 41/19628/22.

You can register your bike on a national database at www.bikeregister.com

One of 45 stolen bicycles recovered by Hertfordshire Constabulary

One of 45 stolen bicycles recovered by Hertfordshire Constabulary - Credit: Herts Constabulary


Islington News
North London News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, was fatally stabbed at Highbury Fields

London Live News

Deshaun James Tuitt: Two more teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
William Tooey, 28, of Islington, deliberately mowed down two victims in Clerkenwell, the Central Criminal Court heard

London Live News

Man admits manslaughter of his 62-year-old mother

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A body was discovered inside a flat in Westerdale Court, Aubert Park, Highbury, Islington, by fire fighters

London Live News

Highbury flat fire: Police launch probe into 'unexpected' death

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. The next prime minister's time in office looks set to be dominat

Cost of Living | Updated

When will I receive my £150 disability cost of living payment?

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon