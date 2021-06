Taki Boudhane murder: Man, 27, gets Old Bailey date

Published: 10:36 AM June 10, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM June 10, 2021

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

A man charged with the murder of moped driver Takieddine Boudhane in Finsbury Park will return to court in August.

Deliveroo and Uber Eats rider Mr Boudhane, 30, was allegedly stabbed to death in Lennox Road, near Charteris Road, on January 3 last year.

Nathan Smith, 27, was charged with murdering the Algerian national, and appeared in the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday (June 8).

Smith, who had been subject to an subject to a European Arrest Warrant, will appear back at the Old Bailey on August 24 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.