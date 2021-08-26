Taylor Cox murder: Old Bailey date for Holloway suspect

Published: 11:32 AM August 26, 2021

Taylor Cox, 19, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Islington. - Credit: Met Police

A man charged with murdering Taylor Cox in Islington is set to appear at the Old Bailey.

Holloway man Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, of Sussex Way, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 25) and was sent to the higher court.

The 20-year-old was arrested on Monday, becoming the third to be detained in relation to the suspected murder.

He is set to appear before the Central Criminal Crown Court, otherwise known as the Old Bailey, on Friday (August 27).

Taylor, who lived in Barnet, was found with a head injury after police were called to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens shortly before 4.30pm on June 8.

Metropolitan Police have already charged two others with murder: Robel Michael, 20, of no fixed address, and Jaden McGibbon, 20, of Warltersville Road.

Both men are set to appear at the Old Bailey on September 1 for a mention.

The court has also pencilled into its diary a pre-trial preparation hearing for October 25, although no pleas have yet been entered.

