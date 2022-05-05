News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Teenager taken to hospital after stabbing in Archway

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:42 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 3:02 PM May 5, 2022
Stabbing at Mulkern Road and Buxton Road junction in Archway

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a stabbing at the junction of Mulkern Road and Buxton Road last night (May 4) - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Archway yesterday evening.

Police were called at 6.51pm last night - Wednesday, May 4 - to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Mulkern Road and Buxton Road.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service crews.

The condition of a 17-year-old boy who suffered a stab injury to his leg has since been assessed as not life-threatening. 

Enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6308/04May.

To remain anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

