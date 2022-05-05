Teenager taken to hospital after stabbing in Archway
Published: 2:42 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 3:02 PM May 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A teenager was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Archway yesterday evening.
Police were called at 6.51pm last night - Wednesday, May 4 - to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Mulkern Road and Buxton Road.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service crews.
The condition of a 17-year-old boy who suffered a stab injury to his leg has since been assessed as not life-threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 6308/04May.
To remain anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.