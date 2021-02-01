News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Two more teenagers charged over death of Islington student

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 5:06 PM February 1, 2021   
Anas Mezenner

Anas Mezenner was fatally stabbed on January 19. - Credit: Met Police

Two more teenagers have been charged after an Islington student was fatally stabbed near Turnpike Lane station.

Anas Mezenner, a City and Islington College student, was knifed at 9.10pm on January 19 to West Green Road - on the junction with Willow Walk.

Despite CPR at the scene, Anas died in the Royal London Hospital at about 4.25am on January 20 and an investigation was launched.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday (January 27).

They have both since been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of bladed weapons.

You may also want to watch:

They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 29), and are due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow for a procedural hearing.

This comes after two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder and possession of points and blades. They appeared at North London Magistrates' Court on January 22 and a plea and trial preparation hearing is set for April 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 Archway stabbing: Teen, 17, charged with murder of Romario Opia
  2. 2 Third arrest made after fatal stabbing of 15-year-old on Elthorne Estate
  3. 3 Tree-gate: High Court judge permits council to evict eco-warriors
  1. 4 Archway stabbing: 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder
  2. 5 Archway murder investigation launched as 15-year-old victim named
  3. 6 Arteta has finally gave the Arsenal defence a backbone
  4. 7 Businessman jailed for sexual assaults on ‘training patients’
  5. 8 Non-symptomatic Covid-19 test sites open in Islington
  6. 9 Teenager dies after stabbing in Archway
  7. 10 Barnsbury homes evacuated after burst Thames Water pipe floods basements
Knife Crime
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gallery

Pictures: Scenes in Islington and Hackney after snowfall blankets London

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Moped crime

Islington man sentenced after spate of motorbike and bike thefts

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Courts

Archway man jailed after causing 'totally avoidable' crash

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

High Court ruling 'will not directly impact' People Friendly Streets

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon