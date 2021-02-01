Two more teenagers charged over death of Islington student

Published: 5:06 PM February 1, 2021

Two more teenagers have been charged after an Islington student was fatally stabbed near Turnpike Lane station.

Anas Mezenner, a City and Islington College student, was knifed at 9.10pm on January 19 to West Green Road - on the junction with Willow Walk.

Despite CPR at the scene, Anas died in the Royal London Hospital at about 4.25am on January 20 and an investigation was launched.

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday (January 27).

They have both since been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of bladed weapons.

You may also want to watch:

They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 29), and are due to appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow for a procedural hearing.

This comes after two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder and possession of points and blades. They appeared at North London Magistrates' Court on January 22 and a plea and trial preparation hearing is set for April 13.