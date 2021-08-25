Published: 5:37 PM August 25, 2021

Three teenagers have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old Islington student who was fatally stabbed near Turnpike Lane station.

Anas Mezenner, a City and Islington College pupil, was knifed in West Green Road at the junction with Willow Walk at 9.10pm on January 19.

Despite paramedics delivering CPR at the scene, Anas died in the Royal London Hospital just before 4.30am the next day.

Another boy the same age was also stabbed in the back, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Three 17-year-old boys - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were all convicted at the Old Bailey today.

The first defendant was found guilty of the manslaughter of Anas Mezenner and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with unlawful wounding in relation to the second victim.

The second defendant was found guilty murder and GBH wounding with intent in relation to the second victim, and the third boy on trial was found guilty of manslaughter.

All three have been remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

A 14-year-old boy was found not guilty of all counts.

Jurors heard how Anas had been with three friends in West Green Road on the night in question, when they were confronted by the suspects in Willow Walk, who were armed with at least three knives.

In the ensuing attack, Anas was stabbed, assaulted and left for dead.

His three friends were chased and although they managed to escape, one of them was stabbed in the back.

Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service were called to the scene where they found Anas collapsed in the street.

He was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died in the early hours of the following morning.

An investigation was launched and two large knives were found in a car parked near the murder scene, which yielded fingerprints belonging to two of the defendants.

CCTV footage was secured which showed all three defendants in the moments before and after the attack.

And analysis of a mobile phone seized from the first defendant revealed messages describing the fatal attack.

Two of the suspects refused to answer questions in a police interview, but the first defendant provided a prepared statement claiming he was at a friend’s house on the night of the murder and had never left; this was later proven to be untrue as CCTV located him at the scene.

Det Insp Louise Caveen from the Met’s Specialist Crime said: “This was a clinical and violent attack that left a young man with fatal injuries.

"In a matter of seconds, Anas was stabbed, assaulted and left to die on the street - another example of a young life needlessly lost as a result of knives being on our streets.

“While we have not been able to establish exactly why Anas was attacked, we believe the confrontation took place as a result of an incident, some years before, where one of Anas’s group had had their phone taken.

"Whilst Anas and his friends may have anticipated a confrontation, they did not attend the location armed with knives with the intent of using lethal force as the suspects did.

“The loss of Anas has been devastating for his family and I sincerely hope they can take a small measure of comfort in knowing that those responsible for his death have been held to account.”