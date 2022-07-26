Finsbury Park man due in court charged with pub murder
- Credit: PA
A 58-year-old man from Finsbury Park has been charged with murder, over a fatal stabbing in a pub.
Timothy Simon, of Ray Walk, Islington, is accused of stabbing a man, also aged 58, at the Star And Scorpion in Uxbridge Road, Ealing, just before midnight on Saturday (July 23).
He is due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today (July 26).
Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 8656/23Jul.
The victim’s death was one of three separate murders in London over the weekend.
A man was shot in High Road, Wood Green at about 9.30pm on Sunday, and pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.
A third man, Sam Brown, 28, was fatally shot in Waltham Forest, earlier that day just after midnight, and was taken to hospital but later died.
Another 26-year-old man was shot dead last week in Bruckner Street, Queens Park in the early hours of Tuesday July 19 - meaning three people were shot dead in separate killings in London in the space of six days.
Three fatal gun deaths in less than a week is unusual in London.
Seven people were arrested over the death and released under investigation.