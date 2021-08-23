News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tony Eastlake murder: Old Bailey trial date set

André Langlois

Published: 11:09 AM August 23, 2021   
The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man" - Credit: Met Police

A murder trial following the killing of the “flower man of Islington” is set to take place next year at the Old Bailey.

Tony Eastlake, 55, died from a knife wound after being attacked near Essex Road just before 5.30pm on Saturday, May 29.

James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Road, is charged with his murder and a trial date has been set for next July. He has not yet entered a plea.

It is alleged Peppiatt stabbed Mr Eastlake following an altercation in Haliford Street.

On Monday, Peppiatt appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from Belmarsh prison.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a trial of up to three weeks to start on July 18 next year.

You may also want to watch:

He adjourned the plea hearing until September 13 and remanded Peppiatt into custody.

Members of Mr Eastlake’s family sat in the courtroom for the short hearing.

Mr Eastlake was described in court as a “very well known member of the local community” having worked on a flower stall opposite Essex Road station for about 40 years.

