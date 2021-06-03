News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman, 48, arrested over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:39 AM June 3, 2021   
Locals gathered for a vigil at the Essex Road, Islington, flower stall of Tony Eastlake, who was killed on Saturday

Locals gathered for a vigil at the Essex Road flower stall of Tony Eastlake, who was killed on Saturday - Credit: Polly Hancock/The Family

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of flower seller Tony Eastlake in Islington have made a second arrest.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice yesterday (June 2).

She was taken to a police station in north London and bailed to return later this month.

Police were called just before 5.30pm on Saturday (May 29) to reports of a man who had been stabbed in Essex Road.

But despite the best efforts of officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics, Tony was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 55. 

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man" - Credit: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Street, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder yesterday (June 2). He was remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the specialist crime command who is leading the investigation, said: "This is a significant development and our dedicated team of officers continue to work to bring justice to the victim, Tony, and his family.

"I continue to appeal for any information and witnesses to the incident, in particular a number of cyclists and a scooter passing through Ecclesborne Road at the time of the attack. 

"I urge these people to come forward as the information they hold may be vital."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 5562/29May or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A crowd of Tony's friends, family and customers release blue balloons in Tony's honour.  

A crowd of Tony's friends, family and customers release blue balloons in Tony's honour. - Credit: Polly Hancock


