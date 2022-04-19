News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three in hospital after triple stabbing near King's Cross station

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:46 AM April 19, 2022
Updated: 11:52 AM April 19, 2022
Three men stabbed near Kings Cross station, N1, at 5.30am this morning - April 19

A crime scene remains in place on Pentonville Road after three men were found with stab injuries in the early hours of this morning (April 19) - Credit: André Langlois

Three men are in hospital after being stabbed this morning near King's Cross station.

Police were called to attend Pentonville Road at 5.26am today - April 19 - amid reports of a stabbing.

Officers attending alongside London Ambulance Service paramedics found three men – two aged 20 and one aged 23 – with stab wounds.

All three were taken to hospital. None of their injuries are considered life-changing.

A crime scene remains place which includes the closure of part of Pentonville Road.

There have been no arrests at this early stage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call police on 101 with the reference 1022/19APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

