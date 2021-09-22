Man killed in 'shooting' in north London

Published: 11:39 AM September 22, 2021

A man was killed in a suspected shooting in the Turnpike Lane area near Ducketts Green.

Emergency services responded to the incident in West Green Road, off Green Lanes, shortly before 11pm last night (September 21) and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A formal identification has not yet taken place and the police are in the process of contacting the family of the man - who was in his early twenties.

Shortly after the first call, the Met received two more calls both about men, also in their twenties, having been shot in the area. They were both at various points taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A number of officers are still in place. There have not been any arrests.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 8093/21SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

