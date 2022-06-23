News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Islington men charged after jewellery store robbery

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:27 AM June 23, 2022
The teenager was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court (Picture: Chris Radburn/PA)

The accused were remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court next month - Credit: PA WIRE

Two men from Islington have been charged after a luxury watch was stolen in a jewellery store robbery.

A Rolex was reportedly stolen at a store on Epping High Street around 11.20am on September 27 last year.

Benjamin Murphy, 36, and George Murphy, 27, both of Dewey Road, have both been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

George is also accused of going equipped for theft and possession of a bladed article in relation to another incident as well as a separate charge of possession of cannabis.

The defendants appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court yesterday – Wednesday, June 22. 

Both cases have been sent for trial to Basildon Crown Court, where the pair will next appear on July 20.

They have been remanded in custody until that date.

London Live News
Basildon Crown Court
Islington News
Essex News

