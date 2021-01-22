Two 16-year-olds charged with murder of Islington student

Published: 2:33 PM January 22, 2021

Anas Mezenner was fatally stabbed on January 19. - Credit: Met Police

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of an Islington student.

Anas Mezenner was stabbed in West Green Road near Turnpike Lane station just after 9pm on Tuesday (January 19).

The 17-year-old was studying for a creative media production diploma at City and Islington College.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Anas died at 4.25am on Wednesday (January 20) at Royal London Hospital.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on that day and charged early today (January 22) with murder and possession of points and blades.

You may also want to watch:

They are both due to appear at North London Magistrates' Court today.