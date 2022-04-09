Man with life-threatening injuries and teen in hospital after Clerkenwell collision

The scene on Rawstorne Street was cordoned off on April 9, a day after the incident took place - Credit: Andre Langlois

Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a collision in Islington.

Police were called to Rawstorne Street in Clerkenwell at around 12pm on April 8, following reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the two victims were taken to hospital.

The first victim, believed to be in his 20s, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it is awaiting an update on the condition of the second victim, who is believed to be in his late teens.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, this is being treated as a deliberate act but not terror related," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could help police should call 101 and give CAD 2910/08APR.