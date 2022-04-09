News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Crime

Man with life-threatening injuries and teen in hospital after Clerkenwell collision

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 2:49 PM April 9, 2022
The scene on Rawstorne Street was cordoned off on April 9, a day after the incident took place

The scene on Rawstorne Street was cordoned off on April 9, a day after the incident took place - Credit: Andre Langlois

Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a collision in Islington.

Police were called to Rawstorne Street in Clerkenwell at around 12pm on April 8, following reports of a collision involving a car and two pedestrians. 

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the two victims were taken to hospital.

Two men were taken to hospital following the collision

Two men were taken to hospital following the collision - Credit: Andre Langlois

The first victim, believed to be in his 20s, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it is awaiting an update on the condition of the second victim, who is believed to be in his late teens. 

Rawstorne Street

Police are urging people who witnessed the incident to come forward with information which could help their investigation - Credit: Andre Langlois

"While the investigation is in its early stages, this is being treated as a deliberate act but not terror related," the spokesperson said. 

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information that could help police should call 101 and give CAD 2910/08APR.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

The Royal Free Hospital (File picture)

London Live News

How many Covid patients are there in north London hospitals?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Denise Bradley

Coronavirus

Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Giant interactive chocolate eggs have been put up in Islington Square for Easter

Easter

5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A consultation has launched on Islington's low-traffic neighbourhood in Amwell, Islington

Amwell LTN scheme trial to continue after 'success'

William Mata

Author Picture Icon