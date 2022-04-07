Walied Farag, 28 of no fixed address, and Yassin Malki-Hernandez, 32, from Corbyn Street, Finsbury Park were jailed for seven months - Credit: City of London Police

Two thieves who pinched phones, laptops, earphones and other items from people at pubs across London have been jailed.

Police say Yassin Malki-Hernandez, 32, and Walied Farag, 28, pocketed more than £4,600 worth of goods from four pubs on the same day before being caught by officers who saw them acting suspiciously.

Malki-Hernandez of Corbyn Street, Finsbury Park and Farag - of no fixed address - were jailed for seven months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge at the Old Bailey yesterday (April 6).

They had previously admitted four counts of theft.

City of London Police Det Sgt Gary Moore said: "Our keen-eyed officers spotted and arrested the offenders whilst they were still in possession of stolen goods, meaning some of these items were able to be returned to their owners.

"Farag and Malki-Hernandez worked together to target people looking to enjoy their night out in the City and stole their belongings.

"They chose those who had bags that could hold a large amount of goods."

Farag and Malki-Hernandez were arrested on January 13 after they were spotted at Well Court in the City of London.

Police identified the owners of the stolen goods and found that thefts had taken place at The Pavilions End nearby, The Marquis of Granby in Westminster, Penderel’s Oak in Holborn and The Prince of Wales Feathers in Fitzrovia.

All of the victims told police they had put their bag on the floor next to their table and it was only when they checked it was still there that they realised their belongings had been taken.

Det Sgt Gary Moore said: "Our officers work closely with licensed premises to share crime prevention information and advice on how to keep customers safe, however there are still some things you can do to help.

"For example, if you are meeting friends or colleagues after work, only take the essentials with you.

"If you can leave your laptop at work, in a locker or other secure place for the evening then do so.

"Always keep your belongings close to you and don’t leave them unattended."

The detective concluded by urging anyone who spots something suspicious in a bar or pub to speak to security staff, or contact the police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency).