Published: 11:04 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM September 24, 2021

A 42-year-old man from Finsbury Park has been arrested as a second murder investigation is launched in north London - just yards from where a man was shot the same night.

A 36-year-old man was found with multiple injuries inside a property in West Green Road at 10pm on Tuesday (September 21).

The death was deemed suspicious and a murder investigation was launched by Det Ch Insp Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who has reassured the community it was an "isolated incident".

He said the circumstances are very different to the second murder that happened nearby on the same night - just half an hour after the first man's body was found.

Police were subsequently called to Green Lanes, close to the junction with West Green Road at 10.30pm, after a man was shot, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination of the 42-year-old man's death will take place at Haringey Mortuary today (September 24).

A man from Finsbury Park was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (September 23), and is currently being held in custody.

DCI Rawlinson said: "An arrest has been made and no other persons are sought in connection with this death.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family at this sad time.

“I am deeply saddened that there has been another senseless killing in Haringey

“Once again, we have family and friends who will have to endure the trauma of losing a loved one and my thoughts are with them.

“While the circumstances of this murder is very different to the one that occurred on Tuesday, that will bring little solace to those affected by these crimes.

“I fully understand the anxiety these crimes will cause and I know how shocked and distressed our community will be."

The man’s family and are being supported by specialist officers, and formal identification awaits.



In the meantime police have stepped up patrols in the area following the two murders.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7923/21SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.