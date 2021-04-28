Man, 70, charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
A 70-year-old man is the eighth person to be charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Islington last year.
William Hardy, of Islington, was charged with murder today after he was arrested over the fatal shooting yesterday.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court tomorrow (April 29).
Mr Allaway-Muir, 22, was shot dead “in broad daylight” near a children’s playground in the Westbourne Estate, off Roman Way, in Holloway, on July 4.
Emergency services were called to Roman Way at 3.20pm but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found he had died of a gunshot wound.
Nathaniel Reece, 40, of Southgate Road, De Beauvoir, Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park, Darren Dredge, 39, of no fixed abode, Hassan Hamza, 27, of Arundel Square, Barnsbury, Demetrios Kyriacou, 34, of Liverpool Road, Barnsbury, Dean Walker, 31, of Shearling Way in the Cally and James Nicholson, 35, of no fixed address are due to stand trial at the Old Bailey in February 2022.
