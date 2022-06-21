Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating a sexual assault at Highbury & Islington Underground station have released this CCTV image in connection - Credit: British Transport Police

Officers investigating the sexual assault of a woman at Highbury & Islington station have released an image of a man they wish to speak to.

At 2pm on Saturday, May 21, the victim and her friend were walking through the Underground station barriers when a man followed closely behind them.

He then sexually assaulted the victim before continuing down an escalator to the station platforms.

Police believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 369 of 21/05/22.

To remain 100 percent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.