Young woman murdered in Clerkenwell
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a young woman in Clerkenwell.
Police were called at approximately 5.10am this morning (March 19) to reports of a woman injured at a residential property in Sebastian Street.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman – believed aged 19 – suffering serious injuries.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.
Enquiries are under way to identify and inform her next of kin.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
A police presence remains at the scene.
The Met’s murder squad are leading the investigation.
An eye witness said there was activity around Arbour House, a Unite student accommodation building in Sebastian Street with forensic as well as police officers present.
Goswell Road at the junction with Percival Street and Sebastian Street is cordoned off.
Anyone with information should call police on 020 8358 1010.
Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.
You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.