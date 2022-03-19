Young woman murdered in Clerkenwell

Breaking

Police at Arbour House in Sebastian Street - Credit: Andre Langlois

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a young woman in Clerkenwell.

Police were called at approximately 5.10am this morning (March 19) to reports of a woman injured at a residential property in Sebastian Street.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman – believed aged 19 – suffering serious injuries.

Arbour House in Sebastian Street - Credit: Andre Langlois

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

Enquiries are under way to identify and inform her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Major incident in Arbour House ( Sebastian ) student accommodation. Looks like a murder inquiry involving 13 police cars and forensics, looks like murder Streets all closed Goswell Road / Lever street / Percival st . right up to Moreland and Spencer street - avoid these junctions pic.twitter.com/JzH7vfk1r0 — charlie 💙 (@London_Chazz) March 19, 2022

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

A police presence remains at the scene.

The Met’s murder squad are leading the investigation.

Police cars in Sebastian Street - Credit: Andre Labglois

An eye witness said there was activity around Arbour House, a Unite student accommodation building in Sebastian Street with forensic as well as police officers present.

Goswell Road at the junction with Percival Street and Sebastian Street is cordoned off.

Anyone with information should call police on 020 8358 1010.

Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.

Police cars in Goswell Road - Credit: Andre Langlois

You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
















