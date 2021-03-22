Published: 12:01 PM March 22, 2021

Crumbles Castle could be partially demolished as part of Islington Council's £6.9m transformation plans for Bingfield and Woodfall parks.

Residents are being offered three design options for each of the parks to choose from, before work starts next year.

At Bingfield Park, off Bingfield Street in the Cally, the proposals explore "what to do with the currently unused" Crumbles Castle Adventure Playground building.

It was built by local children and their parents between 1968 and 1971, and christened after the nickname 'Crumbles' used for the Beaconsfield Buildings.

They were regarded as the worst slums in Islington before they were demolished in 1971.

Cobbles from the old buried courtyards of Crumbles’ tenements were used to build the castle's tower and walls, along with old telegraph poles, concrete and granite sets from dismantled Kings Cross roadways.

You may also want to watch:

Just one of the three design options involves retaining the castle as it is now.

The alternatives include constructing either a skating, BMX and climbing area, or otherwise a children's play area, which would both be designed around the castle's tower - knocking down the rest.

The building has not been used since 2019 as the internal rooms within the castle building are "not currently habitable", according to the council.

A visualisation of how the entrance to Bingfield Park via Randells Road could look - Credit: Islington Council

Crumble's Castle Adventure Playground in Bingfield Street - Credit: Google

The three design options the council has put together for Woodfall Park, off Woodfall Road in Finsbury Park, seek to make the space "greener and more vibrant".

Each of the three proposals would see the level of the sports court raised, and removing the brick wall in front of it to improve views of the space.

People are invited to share their thoughts on the location of the children’s playground, and whether to build a new outdoor gym.

An artist's impression of one of the three design options for Woodfall Park - Credit: Islington Council

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “The pandemic has shown that Islington’s parks and green spaces are a vital lifeline for local people, especially those that do not have a private outdoor space of their own."

The Bingfield proposals form part of the We are Cally project.

Responses to the two consultations can be made on the council’s website.

Consultation on Bingfield ends on April 26 and Woodfall ends on April 12.