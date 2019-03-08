Culpeper Community Garden given £100,000 funding for horticulture project supporting vulnerable people

A community garden in Islington that acts as a hub for vulnerable and disadvantaged people has been given a £100,000 funding boost.

Culpeper Community Garden in Cloudesley Road was given the grant by the City Bridge Trust, the City of London Corporation's charitable arm.

The garden is a place where people of all ages and abilities can learn about horticulture through social and educational activities, and many of its users have physical or mental health needs. The grant will help 140 people take part in projects.

Margaret Pitt, Culpeper trustee, said: "This will be a wonderful bedrock for our future. We know providing a beautiful, friendly and supportive green space where users can be actively involved, makes a big contribution to improving their physical and mental well-being as well as reducing social isolation."

Trust chair Dhruv Patel said: "This will help bring the community together and provide a beautiful open space to support the mental wellbeing of local residents.