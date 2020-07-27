Culpeper Community Garden runs free children’s summer arts workshops
Culpeper Community Garden
Culpeper Community Garden is running a free two-week programme of children’s summer arts activities next month.
The garden in Cloudesley Road at The Angel, which is run as a charity, will have a different workshop each day from 1pm to 4pm from August 17.
Youngsters will get the chance to learn all about steel drums and have a go on a set, to work with wet clay to make bugs and garden creatures, write poetry, to explore the garden and find inspiration to draw still life from nature, and to tie-dye and print t-shirts. There is also a session to make a wishing tree.
There will also be tables set out with traditional arts and crafts activities to make sure everyone can join in if the workshop session is full. Donations from the Woodward Family Trust and from the garden’s members are funding the programme.
To book onto a session see culpeper.org.uk.
