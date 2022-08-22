A cyclist was critically injured in car collision in Islington - Credit: Archant

A cyclist was critically injured in a collision involving a car in Islington on Friday (August 19).

Police were called at 4.46pm to a car collision involving a cyclist in Essex Road near the junction with Canonbury Street.

The cyclist, a man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was in critical condition.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The male driver of the car, a Honda Civic, stopped at the scene and is assisting the police with enquiries.

There has been no arrest.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating the circumstances and are appealing witnesses who saw the collision or who captured it on CCTV or dashcam devises to come forward.

Any witnesses yet to speak with the police are asked to call SCIU on 020 8246 9855 and quote the reference 5347/19aug.