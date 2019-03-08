Search

City Road crash: Cyclist hit by car near Goswell Road junction

PUBLISHED: 15:53 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 31 May 2019

City Road crash. Picture: Google

City Road crash. Picture: Google

Google

A cyclist was hit by a car in City Road last night.

Police were called at about 6pm to reports of collision near the junction with Goswell Road.

The London Ambulance Service took the male cyclist, whose age isn't known, to an east London hospital as a "precaution".

A Met Police spokesperson said: "He is not believed to be seriously injured. The driver stopped at the scene. No arrests."

Police are investigating.

Are you the cyclist? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

