City Road crash: Cyclist hit by car near Goswell Road junction

A cyclist was hit by a car in City Road last night.

Police were called at about 6pm to reports of collision near the junction with Goswell Road.

The London Ambulance Service took the male cyclist, whose age isn't known, to an east London hospital as a "precaution".

A Met Police spokesperson said: "He is not believed to be seriously injured. The driver stopped at the scene. No arrests."

Police are investigating.

