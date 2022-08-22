Islington cyclist rides 970 miles to help foodbank

Chris Tsen cycled 970 miles from London to Edinburgh and back again - Credit: Chris Tsen

An Islington cyclist rode 970 miles in 70 hours to raise money for a local food bank.

Chris Tsen cycled from London to Edinburgh and back again in five days, sleeping only a total of 20 hours, to raise £5,000 for Ringcross Foodbank

The cyclist has volunteered at the Alexandra Wylie Tower Foundation (AWTF), a charity which organises the food bank in collaboration with Pilon Trust, for two years collecting bread and vegetables for food banks.

Chris said: “When I accepted the challenge, I knew it would be a tough ride but didn't really understand just how gruelling it would be.

“In the past I have participated in much shorter rides and races. I had to push myself much harder than I thought I could.

“It was really tough in parts but the support of other riders and the volunteers really pushed me along."

Chris has supported the AWTF through the Islington Cycle Club, collecting food from the local shops in North London for the Ringcross Foodbank.

Each week, the foodbank provides 400 families with fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, cooking oil and other essential staples.

Lindsey Wylie set up AWTF after the death of her 17-year-old daughter Allie, who had frequently volunteered at soup kitchens.

She said: “We are completely blown away by Chris’s ride. I can’t believe he did it.

"We are really struggling to keep up with the growing numbers of people from all walks of life who are not managing to put food on the table for their families.

“Chris’s brilliant support comes at a particularly difficult time. Providing enough food for hungry children can be very stressful for many parents, who are facing rising bills for other services such as electricity.”

The money raised by Chris will be used to buy essential items and for the day-to-day maintenance of the food bank.

Chiedza Mutasa, an AWTF trustee, said: "Our numbers are increasing dramatically and include a number of people who never expected to find themselves in a foodbank queue like Ukrainian refugees who are now finding their way to us and households with one or two working members."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-tsen1