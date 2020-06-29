Daffodil Soup chef to host free online cook-along with Islington group
PUBLISHED: 12:14 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 29 June 2020
Budding chefs are invited to a join a free cook-along and learn how to make salad entirely without lettuce.
Islington’s Women’s Institute, N1WI, is holding a Zoom cooking class with Linda Galloway of Daffodil Soup teaching salad recipes suitable for all diets.
President of N1WI, Anna Kidd, said: “Many of the members of N1WI have been busy making scrubs, gowns and face coverings during lockdown, and June 30 is our meeting night so a chance for a bit of social time.
“If you have been thinking of joining the WI and want to find out more, please join in.”
Join the cook-along from 7.40pm on June 30 by emailing hello@n1wi.co.uk. A list of ingredients will be sent over in advance.
Separate to the Women’s Institute, Anna has been holding a free Friendly Fika get together from 11am to 11.40am each day to beat coronavirus lockdown loneliness.
Fika is the Scandinavian custom of a coffee break. Contact N1WI to find out more.
