Daffodil Soup chef to host free online cook-along with Islington group

PUBLISHED: 12:14 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 29 June 2020

Linda Galloway.

Budding chefs are invited to a join a free cook-along and learn how to make salad entirely without lettuce.

Islington’s Women’s Institute, N1WI, is holding a Zoom cooking class with Linda Galloway of Daffodil Soup teaching salad recipes suitable for all diets.

President of N1WI, Anna Kidd, said: “Many of the members of N1WI have been busy making scrubs, gowns and face coverings during lockdown, and June 30 is our meeting night so a chance for a bit of social time.

“If you have been thinking of joining the WI and want to find out more, please join in.”

Join the cook-along from 7.40pm on June 30 by emailing hello@n1wi.co.uk. A list of ingredients will be sent over in advance.

Separate to the Women’s Institute, Anna has been holding a free Friendly Fika get together from 11am to 11.40am each day to beat coronavirus lockdown loneliness.

Fika is the Scandinavian custom of a coffee break. Contact N1WI to find out more.

READ MORE: N1 Women’s Institute celebrates 10 years of empowerment

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

