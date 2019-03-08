Search

'Dangerous sexual predator' jailed after stalking woman from Seven Sisters Road McDonald's then launching terrifying attack

PUBLISHED: 11:22 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 05 June 2019

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Dean Burke was sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court this week for sexual assault. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A "dangerous sexual predator" who stalked a woman from the Seven Sisters Road McDonald's and then attacked her was jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court yesterday.

Dean Burke, of Edmonton, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment and will be on the sex offenders register for 10 years, after he sexually assaulted a woman in December.

The survivor was on her way home after a night out when she stopped at McDonald's. She was listening to music on her headphones as she walked home.

As she got to her address, she removed her keys. She felt someone touch her right hip. It was at that point she became aware of Burke standing close to her.

He grabbed her with both hands, touching her upper body as she tried to push him away.

Burke then touched her through her clothes - the survivor pushed and kicked him trying to break free. She screamed for help. Burke ran away.

CPS prosecutor Nim Hennessy said: "This was a terrifying attack by a stranger who followed the victim home and assaulted her on the doorstep.

"This is clearly a dangerous sexual predator who will now spend time in prison for his crime.

"We hope that this conviction, which benefitted from a strong police investigation, provides some comfort for this victim."

CCTV showed Burke making a purchase at McDonald's shortly before the attack. Police got his receipt from McDonald's and through financial checks were able to identify his details and arrest him.

