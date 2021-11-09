News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

The Hackney and Islington Tube stations where people have highest salaries

Logo Icon

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 3:13 PM November 9, 2021
File photo dated 05/08/15 of a Victoria line train leaving Oxford Circus, London, as control room st

There is a sizeable split in average incomes across London - Credit: PA WIRE

Residents in Farringdon earn on average £7,000 more a year than those in Finsbury Park, according to analysis of social trends near Tube stations. 

Reboot SEO Agency has scraped through Indeed job listings to collect data on salaries within a one mile radius of 268 London Underground spots.

In Hackney and Islington, Farringdon came out as the Tube station radius which attracts the top earners - with an average salary of £30,000. In the area, this was topped by Liverpool Street at £31,922. 

At the other end, Angel had £25,000, Bethnal Green had £24,226, and Finsbury Park had £23,148. Lower still was King’s Cross St. Pancras with £21,786. 

Indeed search tools and filters were used to find the estimated average salary, common job categories and the number of jobs under each category close to every Tube station.  

The cost of living near Tube stations in Hackney and Islington.

The cost of living near Tube stations in Hackney and Islington. - Credit: Maryam Zakir-Hussain

You may also want to watch:

According to the data, technology is the most lucrative sector, listing 69 of the highest paying job adverts on Indeed across all the stations.   

Farringdon was tenth in the whole of London, with Waterloo topping the list with local average salaries of £32,247. Bottom was Hainault with £18,598. 

Naomi Aharony, managing director of Reboot

Naomi Aharony, managing director of Reboot - Credit: Reboot

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington Council caretaker pleads guilty to rape and stealing phone
  2. 2 Islington Council caretaker accused of rape due in court
  3. 3 Consultation launches to determine future of Clerkenwell Green LTN
  1. 4 'Torture': Just Eat cycle couriers vs Highgate Hill
  2. 5 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  3. 6 Islington Council caretaker charged with rape and aggravated burglary
  4. 7 Chapel Market to get £1.4m boost
  5. 8 Nurses save unconscious man on flight to Gran Canaria
  6. 9 Meet the bipolar writer who took 12 years to 'perfect' his first book
  7. 10 MP convicted of threatening to throw acid warned appeal could lead to increased sentence

Naomi Aharony, managing director of Reboot, said: “There are many factors that can contribute to a person’s salary - from results and loyalty to the time and effort they put into their work.

"At the same time, one’s location also plays an integral role when it comes to the amount of money you get at the end of each month.” 

Hackney News
Islington News
Central London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon
Highbury Fields School in Highbury Hill

Highbury Fields School students fall ill after taking 'mind-altering'...

Isabella Mccrone

Logo Icon
A Met Police van

Women's Safety

Rape of woman in her 20s in Finsbury Park reported

Georgina McCartney

Logo Icon
Some of the items you can borrow from Islington's Library of Things

Library of Things: Islington shop launches to hire out household appliances

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon