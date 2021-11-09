The Hackney and Islington Tube stations where people have highest salaries

There is a sizeable split in average incomes across London - Credit: PA WIRE

Residents in Farringdon earn on average £7,000 more a year than those in Finsbury Park, according to analysis of social trends near Tube stations.

Reboot SEO Agency has scraped through Indeed job listings to collect data on salaries within a one mile radius of 268 London Underground spots.

In Hackney and Islington, Farringdon came out as the Tube station radius which attracts the top earners - with an average salary of £30,000. In the area, this was topped by Liverpool Street at £31,922.

At the other end, Angel had £25,000, Bethnal Green had £24,226, and Finsbury Park had £23,148. Lower still was King’s Cross St. Pancras with £21,786.

Indeed search tools and filters were used to find the estimated average salary, common job categories and the number of jobs under each category close to every Tube station.

The cost of living near Tube stations in Hackney and Islington. - Credit: Maryam Zakir-Hussain

According to the data, technology is the most lucrative sector, listing 69 of the highest paying job adverts on Indeed across all the stations.

Farringdon was tenth in the whole of London, with Waterloo topping the list with local average salaries of £32,247. Bottom was Hainault with £18,598.

Naomi Aharony, managing director of Reboot - Credit: Reboot

Naomi Aharony, managing director of Reboot, said: “There are many factors that can contribute to a person’s salary - from results and loyalty to the time and effort they put into their work.

"At the same time, one’s location also plays an integral role when it comes to the amount of money you get at the end of each month.”