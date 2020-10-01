Search

Children’s author and newly ordained deacon Becca Rimmer joins Christ Church Highbury

PUBLISHED: 15:10 01 October 2020

Five women and one man have joined the Stepney Area�s team of clergy serving Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets. Picture: Leehairphotography

A children’s book author is one of 45 newly ordained deacons who is going on to work at Christ Church Highbury as a curate.

Becca Rimmer joins the Stepney area’s team of clergy who serve Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets through undertaking public worship, teaching and pastoral work, after being ordained from across the Diocese of London.

The office of deacon is often a step on the path towards priesthood and follows two to three years of training.

After about a year, a deacon is often ordained to the priesthood.

Becca said: “There are two ways of looking at a “Covid Curacy” - Either, ‘Poor me. Everything is going to be so difficult’, or ‘What an awesome opportunity to get creative, and dive right into the new things the Spirit of God is doing in this unique moment in history’.

“I can’t actually think of a better time to get ordained and play my part in God’s amazing plan for Highbury, London and the UK.

