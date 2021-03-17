Published: 11:53 AM March 17, 2021

The door to the commercial kitchen Deliveroo has been running without planning permission on the Roman Way industrial Estate - Credit: Claudia Celadon

The future of a Deliveroo kitchen operating out of an Islington industrial estate will be decided next week, following years of complaints from neighbours about nuisance and disruption.

Residents have spoken out about air and noise pollution from scooters and from the site itself, as well as road safety fears from the drivers using it.

The Deliveroo Editions delivery centre on the Roman Way Industrial Estate backs directly onto residential properties, and has been in use since 2017.

It is currently under enforcement by the town hall’s planning department for unauthorised change of use, having had an application for a certificate of lawfulness to operate as a kitchen refused.

Deliveroo has appealed both the refused certificate and the enforcement notice, but the process is on hold until the current application is determined.

A list of conditions for the company is attached to the application, including driver training, management controls on driver behaviour, and a ban on petrol-powered scooters at the site.

Objections include concerns about speeding drivers, vehicles mounting the pavement, engines left running, loud arguments, and kerbside waste.

Offers made by Deliveroo as part of the application include an e-vehicle subsidy scheme whereby the top 25 delivery drivers at the site would receive a discount on an electric vehicle.

The firm has also offered a community outreach and education programme, with Deliveroo committing to five fortnight-long work experience placements for Islington pupils at its London HQ.

Planning officers wrote: “This element of the proposal is not considered to be sufficient nor extensive enough to address the concerns raised relating to noise and disturbance from the use of petrol-powered scooters/mopeds. For these reasons, officers have not sought to secure the subsidy scheme as part of the recommendation.”

If decisions go against Deliveroo, the company would have to stop using the site for takeaway food preparation, remove the extractor flues and chimney, and take out all cooking facilities.

The applications will be decided on Monday at a planning sub-committee meeting.

Deliveroo was approached for comment.