Developer asks for planning permission to turn Pentonville Road shop into fitness centre

A developer has submitted a planning application to take on two units that are soon to be vacated at 200 Pentonville Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A developer is seeking planning permission from Islington Council so it has the option of turning a shop into a fitness centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kings' Cross Unit Trust wants the freedom to turn a retail unit at 200 Pentonville Road, which is currently occupied by specialist bike shop Cycle Surgery, into a gym.

You may also want to watch:

Real estate giant Savills have submitted an application on the firm's behalf, saying the cycling business is soon to "vacate the premises" and its client would like the option to take the 550sq meter space as a retail unit, turn it into a fitness centre or do both.

The application, submitted on July 16, states: "The proposed development is necessary to secure the re-occupation of the premises and avoid a long term vacancy which would have a detrimental impact on the commercial function and appearance."

The site does not include any listed buildings and is not located in a conservation area.