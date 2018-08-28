Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

New diabetes monitoring equipment available in Islington

PUBLISHED: 16:12 07 January 2019

Flash Glucose monitoring is now available to some diabetes patients in Islington. Picture: Diabetes Uk

Flash Glucose monitoring is now available to some diabetes patients in Islington. Picture: Diabetes Uk

Archant

A new technology that makes it easier for diabetics to monitoring the glucose levels in their blood is now available to some sufferers in Islington.

Diabetes UK, a charity dedicated to fighting the disease where people have too much glucose in their blood, has persuaded Islington Clinical Commissioning Group to approve use of its Flash Glucose Monitoring equipment, following a successful NHS trial last year.

Diabetics usually self-monitor by pricking their finger to take daily readings of their glucose blood level – but Flash uses small sensors on people’s skin, which last eight hours, and can give easy and pain-free results.

Roz Rosenblatt, head of London at Diabetes UK, said: “It’s really good news that people in Islington will be able to get Flash free of charge on prescription.

“We believe everyone with diabetes should have access to the right technology to support them, not just those who can afford it and we are pleased that Islington has joined other London boroughs in offering Flash.”

Diabetes UK also say Flash can help control the condition, which could reduce the risk of complications such as amputation, blindness and stroke.

To find out more click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘customer incident’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

$alttext

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Where’s BBC’s Father Brown filmed in the Cotswolds?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘customer incident’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Award-winning Cambridge vegan restaurant unveils first London site

Kimchi pancakes are a popular choice for customers at Stem + Glory in Cambridge. Picture: Katherine Ashdown

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

New diabetes monitoring equipment available in Islington

Flash Glucose monitoring is now available to some diabetes patients in Islington. Picture: Diabetes Uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists