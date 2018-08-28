New diabetes monitoring equipment available in Islington

Flash Glucose monitoring is now available to some diabetes patients in Islington. Picture: Diabetes Uk Archant

A new technology that makes it easier for diabetics to monitoring the glucose levels in their blood is now available to some sufferers in Islington.

Diabetes UK, a charity dedicated to fighting the disease where people have too much glucose in their blood, has persuaded Islington Clinical Commissioning Group to approve use of its Flash Glucose Monitoring equipment, following a successful NHS trial last year.

Diabetics usually self-monitor by pricking their finger to take daily readings of their glucose blood level – but Flash uses small sensors on people’s skin, which last eight hours, and can give easy and pain-free results.

Roz Rosenblatt, head of London at Diabetes UK, said: “It’s really good news that people in Islington will be able to get Flash free of charge on prescription.

“We believe everyone with diabetes should have access to the right technology to support them, not just those who can afford it and we are pleased that Islington has joined other London boroughs in offering Flash.”

Diabetes UK also say Flash can help control the condition, which could reduce the risk of complications such as amputation, blindness and stroke.

