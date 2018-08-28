Learn how to market your business online at our free Digital Decoded sessions

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 18 January 2019

Jamie Brown presenting to local business owners at one of our Digital Decoded seminars last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

Our free Digital Decoded marketing seminars return next month following last year’s successful initiative.

An Archant run Digital Decoded seminar in progress last year. Picture: KEN MEARSAn Archant run Digital Decoded seminar in progress last year. Picture: KEN MEARS

The practical digital marketing sessions are designed to help local businesses – from entrepreneurs to owners of SMEs – to get their heads around the fast moving digital world.

The Archant-led seminars will be held at the Holiday Inn at Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre on Tuesday February 5 at 12am with the session repeated at 4pm.

And for those unable to make that date we are doing it all again the following day on Wednesday February 6 at the CEME Conference Centre, Marsh Way, Rainham, RM13 8EU.

Jermaine Cayenne, group field sales manager, will be running the sessions.

He said: “Not every business owner has access to marketing advice, especially when it comes to strategic digital marketing and advertising.

“These sessions are really aimed at SMEs, the entrepreneur struggling to get recognised online or a small business owner wanting to drive their business forward and compete in a crowded marketplace.

“We had great feedback from last year’s Digital Decoded seminars so we thought we would do it all again.

“It’s completely free and could set you on the path to success. What have you got to lose? Sign up today.”

Attendees will be taught everything from the power of websites and search engine optimisation (SEO) to online display advertising and use of video. They will help lay the foundations of an appropriate – and cost-effective – digital marketing plan.

Find out more and book your free place at archanthub.co.uk

