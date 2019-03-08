Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

PUBLISHED: 15:20 23 April 2019

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

A disabled employee was made to “hotdesk” by Islington Council despite repeated calls from medical consultants to give her a fixed place to work, a judge has ruled.

In January Judge McNeill QC upheld a discrimination complaint against Islington Council – ordering the town hall to pay the worker more than £10,000 in compensation, as reported by the Gazette at the time.

But it wasn't until last week the reasons behind the ruling were published. They reveal the claimant sufferers from asthma and fibromyalgia – a long-term condition causing pain all over the body – and that a doctor, occupational health physician and an ergonomist all advised the council to make accommodation for her owing to her disability.

The tribunal heard how the council employee – who has worked there since 1984 – was made to move desks depending on shifts, at her office in Newington Barrow, Finsbury Park. The tribunal heard how, owing to her fibromyalgia, “the position in which she sits at work has a significant impact on her condition”; and that “her asthma is triggered by sitting in the direct path of air conditioning units”.

The judge did admit Islington had made some reasonable adjustments but argued: “The policy placed the claimant at a disadvantage compared to non-disabled co-workers, and that disadvantage was more than minor or trivial. The claimant could, in practice, pick her own workstation on a day-by-day basis, if she came in early, but without a fixed desk there was no guarantee that her workstation would be properly set up for her when she came to work.

“She might be required to move equipment, for example, a chair and footrest. Given her physical condition and the symptoms of her fibromyalgia, such activity could be painful or, on occasions, impossible given the severity of her symptoms. Non-disabled workers would not have this difficulty.”

Islington Council argued the woman was not disadvantaged, and that she could in effect chose her own desk because a senior manager had agreed to intercede if someone was already sitting there. But the tribunal found the manager had been unsuccessful in these efforts on at least one occasion. The judge also found Islington's argument that providing “a fixed desk was impossible in practice was contrary to its own express policy”.

The ruling also notes how “Islington failed to look at this matter broadly and holistically in the light of all the expert evidence”.

Judge McNeill stipulated the woman must be given a “fixed desk of her choice on the second floor” and that three of her colleagues should receive “training on [Islington's] hot desking policy and the duty to make reasonable adjustments”.

Islington Council is not commenting further on this ruling.

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

40 firefighters attend blaze at high-rise on Finsbury Park’s Six Acres Estate

The fire destroyed a balcony on the ninth floor of Clifton Court on the Six Acres Estate. Picture: @LondonFire

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Gone in six seconds – complaints over pedestrian crossing time at Highbury Corner

Cllr Caroline Russell times the traffic lights around the roadworks at Highbury Corner. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

40 firefighters attend blaze at high-rise on Finsbury Park’s Six Acres Estate

The fire destroyed a balcony on the ninth floor of Clifton Court on the Six Acres Estate. Picture: @LondonFire

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Gone in six seconds – complaints over pedestrian crossing time at Highbury Corner

Cllr Caroline Russell times the traffic lights around the roadworks at Highbury Corner. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ex-Islington amateur Courtenay maintains winning start to pro career

Shannon Courtenay (right) in action against Roz Mari Silyanova in their bantamweight contest at the O2 Arena

Quinn quick off mark to set Arsenal Women on way to vital victory in WSL title bid

Louise Quinn (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Gender pay gaps: Islington’s male health workers earn more but women at council are paid better than men, figures show

The Whittington Hospital in Archway. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists