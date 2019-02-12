Doctors’ Orchestra to perform at Cadogan Hall in aid of Finsbury Park charity supporting torture survivors

Tianyou Ma and Max Calver will perform. Archant

World class musicians will perform at Cadogan Hall to raise money for a Finsbury Park charity supporting torture survivors.

Surgeon and musician Stephen Brearley will conduct the Doctors’ Orchestra for the 10th time to raise money for Freedom From Torture in Isledon Road.

The event on March 11 will see 75 doctors perform on the bill alongside Max Calver, a finalist from the BBC Young Musician Competition and Tianyou Ma, a winner of the 2018 Menuhin Competition in Geneva .

The charity provides care and support to hundreds of survivors. CEO Sonya Sceats said: “The survivors are dealing with trauma and huge loss of loved ones, of culture and a sense of themselves - music therapy is an important part of expressing that.

“The evening always reminds us how music transcends the doctor and patient relationship, and allows us to connect on a human level.”

Buy tickets at cadoganhall.com.