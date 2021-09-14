Dog Olympix 2021 raises more than £700 for a water fountain in Whittington Park
- Credit: Fiona Richmond
More than £700 was raised to install an outdoor water fountain in Whittington Park at the fourth Dog Olympix on Sunday (September 12).
The show drew 430 spectators and saw a parade of the dogs and their owners ahead of games including the gundog hunt, agility helter skelter, catch the ball, and a relay race.
Prizes were given for best rescue and best puppy at the event organised by dog trainers from Archway Dogs and Hilary Burbidge Dog Training.
Sunnie De Pass from Archway Dogs, who teaches the fundamentals of agility and gun dog work to breeds like spaniels, vizslas and pointers, said: "It is hard work to put on but it's such a good feeling to bring the community together for a common cause.
"We'll be back in April to train and are focusing on raising the skills levels for dogs and their owners interested in these sports.
You may also want to watch:
"It's such a delight to see a dog doing the work they were bred for. It creates a much more attentive and relaxed dog."
Most Read
- 1 Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’
- 2 'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'
- 3 Yellow rain warning: London roads and railways set to be hit by deluge
- 4 Statue to honour Windrush nurses unveiled outside Whittington Hospital
- 5 Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn
- 6 Aristocrat's daughter, 25, died unexpectedly after developing 'severe headache'
- 7 This week's travel news for Islington and Hackney
- 8 Win a pair of Carabao Cup tickets to Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
- 9 Refugee cooking school gets go-ahead to serve alcohol in lessons
- 10 Jeremy Corbyn joins campaign to protect human right Article 25