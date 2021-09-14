Published: 11:18 AM September 14, 2021

Sarah and her Labradoodle Rosie at the Dog Olympix 2021 - Credit: Fiona Richmond

More than £700 was raised to install an outdoor water fountain in Whittington Park at the fourth Dog Olympix on Sunday (September 12).

The show drew 430 spectators and saw a parade of the dogs and their owners ahead of games including the gundog hunt, agility helter skelter, catch the ball, and a relay race.

Prizes were given for best rescue and best puppy at the event organised by dog trainers from Archway Dogs and Hilary Burbidge Dog Training.

Prizes were given for the best puppy - seen here in a parade at the 2021 Dog Olympix - Credit: Fiona Richmond

Hayley, whose midnight black Russian Terrier won the 'Best Puppy' prize, with vet Jennie Lefowitz - Credit: Fiona Richmond

Kate and her ridgeback cross, Zara, at the Dog Olympix 2021 - Credit: Fiona Richmond

Sunnie De Pass from Archway Dogs, who teaches the fundamentals of agility and gun dog work to breeds like spaniels, vizslas and pointers, said: "It is hard work to put on but it's such a good feeling to bring the community together for a common cause.

"We'll be back in April to train and are focusing on raising the skills levels for dogs and their owners interested in these sports.

"It's such a delight to see a dog doing the work they were bred for. It creates a much more attentive and relaxed dog."