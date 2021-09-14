News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dog Olympix 2021 raises more than £700 for a water fountain in Whittington Park

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:18 AM September 14, 2021   
Sarah and her Labradoodle Rosie at the Dog Olympix 2021

Sarah and her Labradoodle Rosie at the Dog Olympix 2021

More than £700 was raised to install an outdoor water fountain in Whittington Park at the fourth Dog Olympix on Sunday (September 12).

The show drew 430 spectators and saw a parade of the dogs and their owners ahead of games including the gundog hunt, agility helter skelter, catch the ball, and a relay race.

Prizes were given for best rescue and best puppy at the event organised by dog trainers from Archway Dogs and Hilary Burbidge Dog Training. 

Prizes were given for the best puppy - seen here in a parade at the 2021 Dog Olympix

Prizes were given for the best puppy - seen here in a parade at the 2021 Dog Olympix

Hayley, whose midnight black Russian Terrier won the  'Best Puppy' prize, with vet Jennie Lefowitz 

Hayley, whose midnight black Russian Terrier won the 'Best Puppy' prize, with vet Jennie Lefowitz

Kate and her ridgeback cross, Zara, at the Dog Olympix 2021

Kate and her ridgeback cross, Zara, at the Dog Olympix 2021

Sunnie De Pass from Archway Dogs, who teaches the fundamentals of agility and gun dog work to breeds like spaniels, vizslas and pointers, said: "It is hard work to put on but it's such a good feeling to bring the community together for a common cause.

"We'll be back in April to train and are focusing on raising the skills levels for dogs and their owners interested in these sports.

You may also want to watch:

"It's such a delight to see a dog doing the work they were bred for. It creates a much more attentive and relaxed dog."

