FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog 'stolen' from outside Whittington Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:54 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 21 October 2019

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A disabled pensioner was reunited with his best friend today - after his dog was "stolen" from outside the Whittington Hospital on Friday.

Eddie Cann left his 17-year-old Jack Russell, Mask, tied to his mobility scooter at the hospital's Magdala Avenue entrance so he could go and visit his ailing father.

Eddie, who has bipolar, was devastated when he returned at about 8.20pm to find Mask had disappeared, prompting a dog hunt to get him back.

You may also want to watch:

"He's back," said Eddie. "Thank you for your support. Whoever took him, they actually took him up to Waltham Forest and dropped him out there."

A dog warden discovered Mask and was able to track Eddie down via his microchip.

Mask suffers separation anxiety and cries when left alone, but Eddie said: "He was happy to see me. He shut up straight away. He's quiet now. They got him yesterday.

"I would like to shame the person had done it [taken him]. It's a shameful thing to do."

In response to the news, Whittington Health NHS Trust tweeted: "A happy ending."

