‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:51 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 26 May 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The prime minister’s most senior adviser was heckled outside his house in Islington over the weekend after allegedly flouting lockdown rules he helped devise.

Protesters hang out a sign in the same street of where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings has his north London home after he gave a press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday May 25, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA WireProtesters hang out a sign in the same street of where Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings has his north London home after he gave a press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday May 25, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings is facing calls to resign after he drove 260 miles from London to County Durham with his wife coronavirus-infected wife Mary Wakefield and son, 4, on March 27. Four days after the UK went into lockdown.

Mr Cummings claims he drove to the North East because he needed help with childcare, alleging he acted legally and responsibly.

Video footage shows people remonstrating with Mr Cummings outside his house in Islington.

You may also want to watch:

One woman said: “My mum’s terrified, my dad’s had three shoulder operations, Stanmore [hospital] have left him without his shoulder, and she won’t even let him walk in the garden, won’t let him go to the pub, won’t let him sit on a bench.”

She added: “I’ve had no childcare since the beginning of this whole mess, not that I can even pay for childcare.[...] Hypocrite.”

A man shouted: “Would you recommend Bernard Castle for a day out?”

Mr Cummings was sighted in Bernard Castle on Easter Sunday, but claims he drove to the Teeside town with his wife and child because he needed to get his eyes tested.

Reacting to the video of people heckling Mr Cummings, his Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry tweeted: “The people of Islington South & Finsbury can always be relied on to say it as it is.”

