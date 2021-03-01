News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

Junction Road collision: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:14 PM March 1, 2021   
Junction Road collision

Drink driving arrest following Archway collision - Credit: Submitted

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a cyclist was injured in a collision. 

Police were called just before 3pm on Thursday (February 25) to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Junction Road.

Junction Road collision

A cyclist was injured after a crash on Junction Road. - Credit: Submitted

An injured male cyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital for further care. 

According to Scotland Yard, the man's condition is not life-threatening, but police were unable to say if the cyclist still remains in hospital.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, and has been released under investigation. 

You may also want to watch:

Road closures were put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seventh man charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
  2. 2 Islington Council rubber stamps 2021 budget with 5% council tax bill hike
  3. 3 Low Traffic Islington coalition launched to support council's LTN roll-out
  1. 4 ‘Behind the Badge’: Meet Highbury East’s neighbourhood officer
  2. 5 Junction Road collision: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving
  3. 6 Open spaces, LTNs, vouchers, vaccinations and neonatal care
  4. 7 WATCH: Air ambulance called to Islington flat fire
  5. 8 Plans to chop down 70-year-old Islington mulberry tree paused
  6. 9 'This is the end of my political career': Richard Watts stands down
  7. 10 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
Archway News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Ar

Richard Watts to stand down as leader of Islington Council

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police woman entering car.

Coronavirus

Police force entry to alleged Islington 'house party' amid pandemic

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Serving food in The Kiosk – Hillside Clubhouse’s takeaway snack bar

Islington mental health charity Clubhouse gets £225,000 funding boost

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Finsbury Park trains set to be cancelled for railway work

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus