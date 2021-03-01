Junction Road collision: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving
Published: 6:14 PM March 1, 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a cyclist was injured in a collision.
Police were called just before 3pm on Thursday (February 25) to reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Junction Road.
An injured male cyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital for further care.
According to Scotland Yard, the man's condition is not life-threatening, but police were unable to say if the cyclist still remains in hospital.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving, and has been released under investigation.
Road closures were put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
