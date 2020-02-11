Search

Driver hits cyclist in Upper Holloway

PUBLISHED: 18:04 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 11 February 2020

A cyclist was hit by a driver in Upper Holloway. Picture: @dommolly

A driver hit a cyclist in Upper Holloway this morning.

Police were called at 08:46am following a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist in Marlborough Road.

The cyclist - a male who's age hasn't been confirmed - was taken to hospital.

His injuries weren't life-threatening. The driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the aftermath of the incident said they saw the cyclist lying under the wheels of a stationary car, bleeding.

They added: "His bike looked badly damaged so I assumed the impact was quite severe. He wasn't moving but seemed to be talking to the people with him, I did notice his face was bloodied. It must have happened only a few minutes prior to my arrival as there was no sign of any emergency services at that point."

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at Islington Gazette on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

