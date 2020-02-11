Driver hits cyclist in Upper Holloway

A cyclist was hit by a driver in Upper Holloway. Picture: @dommolly Archant

A driver hit a cyclist in Upper Holloway this morning.

Police were called at 08:46am following a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist in Marlborough Road.

The cyclist - a male who's age hasn't been confirmed - was taken to hospital.

His injuries weren't life-threatening. The driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

A motorcyclist who witnessed the aftermath of the incident said they saw the cyclist lying under the wheels of a stationary car, bleeding.

They added: "His bike looked badly damaged so I assumed the impact was quite severe. He wasn't moving but seemed to be talking to the people with him, I did notice his face was bloodied. It must have happened only a few minutes prior to my arrival as there was no sign of any emergency services at that point."

