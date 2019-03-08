Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian's foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro Archant

Comedian Calum Ross quite rightly wasn't amused when a hit-and-run driver mounted the pavement and ran over his foot on Friday night.

This is footage of me getting hit by a car on Friday around 3am outside Slim Jim's in Angel. If anyone has any information regarding the car/driver please contact Islington police. pic.twitter.com/eZEDB8AFo1 — Calum Ross (@crosscomic) September 16, 2019

Calum, who hosts the weekly Roast Battle London at The Bill Murray comedy club in Queen's Head Street, was ordering an Uber outside Slim Jim's Liquor Store at about 3am when he looked up and saw a car heading straight for him.

Without stopping, it sped straight past the shop front with barely inches to spare before hurtling away into the night.

He believes the incident was "targeted" but that whoever was behind the wheel thought he was someone else.

Miraculously, Calum escaped without any broken bones. He's now waiting for an MRI scan to assess any ligament damage.

He told the Gazette: "It could have been a lot worse but luckily I'm OK.

"I have no idea why or who that person was targeting.

"It seems a bit weird because it was on the pavement. It seems like they were trying to hit someone - my suspicion is someone who was in a fight earlier on, or a bouncer possibly who wouldn't let them in." The Met Police haven't ruled out the collision being deliberate.

Calum said some had speculated that the driver could have been a cheesed-off punter from his gig earlier that evening, but Calum thinks this is unlikely.

He's now calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or knows the driver to come forward and assist the police with their investigation.

"I could have been killed," Calum added. "I was in agony. You have adrenaline so the pain wasn't so bad but the next day it was horrible.

"I had to cancel a gig over the weekend because I couldn't walk. I've spent the last three days just elevating my leg and keeping it on ice."

The management of Slim Jim's Liquor store said they were "assisting police with their investigation into this incident".

Calum says the incident is likely to find its way into his comedy - but not just yet.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were contacted after a man aged in his 30s reported being struck by a car outside a bar in Upper Street. The vehicle clipped the victim's leg before making off.

"It is unclear as to whether the incident may have been deliberate.

"The victim was not seriously injured and declined assistance from LAS."

There have been no arrests.

Pubogers were injured in March 2017 when five men in a stolen car rammed into crowds outside The Old Queen's Head in Essex Road while being chased by police.

If you witnessed the incident, or know who did it, call police on 101.